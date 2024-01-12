Detroit police search for suspects accused of arson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for suspects accused of arson.

On Dec. 15 around 1 a.m., three male suspects, two are seen on surveillance video, walked up to a residence and used an accelerant to set a house on fire, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Buick sedan. No one was home during the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.