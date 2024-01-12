Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspects accused of arson

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for suspects accused of arson. 

On Dec. 15 around 1 a.m., three male suspects, two are seen on surveillance video, walked up to a residence and used an accelerant to set a house on fire, police said. 

The suspects fled the scene in a white Buick sedan. No one was home during the incident. 

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv. 

First published on January 12, 2024 / 4:06 PM EST

