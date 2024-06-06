Detroit police continue investigating shooting, police chase that left 1 person hurt; 5 people arrested

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating whether a juvenile was shot by police during a chase on Wednesday.

At about 2:37 p.m., police responded to the area of Grandville and Trojan avenues for a report of a man shooting at people at O'Hair Park. Police learned that the male suspect was in a gray Jeep Cherokee and a second person was in another Jeep Cherokee. A gray Jeep matching the suspect vehicle's description was later spotted, leading to a police chase.

DPD says an officer who responded to the chase in the area of Seven Mile Road and Bentler fired a shot as the vehicle moved toward him and other police cars. DPD says video confirms that the officer fired one round. An investigation also found that someone inside the car raised an AR-style long gun outside of the window moments before the officer fired the shot.

The chase continued for several blocks at high speed, eventually stopping when the gray Jeep got a flat tire. The people inside the car then got out and ran away.

Police located and arrested five people. One of the people suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition.

Investigators determined that one of the Jeep Cherokees was reported stolen. Four firearms, including an AR-style long gun and an AR-style pistol, were also found.

DPD is now trying to determine if the person hurt was shot by the responding officer or during the shooting at O'Hair Park. The investigation has been turned over to the Homicide Task Force, with Michigan State Police leading.

The Professional Standards Bureau is also investigating whether police violated any policies.