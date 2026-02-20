Detroit police chief won't terminate two officers who contacted Border Patrol amid traffic stops

Reversing a stance he publicly took previously in the case, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says he will concur with a 30-day suspension of two officers and no longer pursue their terminations.

Bettison issued that statement on Friday, following up on Thursday's vote from the Board of Police Commissioners to suspend a police sergeant and an officer.

The police chief said last week that he planned to terminate both officers after they contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection during two separate traffic stops, adding that their actions were against the department's policy. The calls, Bettison said, resulted in the individuals being detained by federal agents. Should there be translation services required, the department has a contract with a company that can do so.

"There's absolutely no reason to contact federal law enforcement agencies to assist with translation services," he said previously about the investigation.

The two incidents happened on Dec. 16, 2025, and Feb. 9, 2026. A routine audit of body-worn cameras brought the incidents to his attention.

The matter came before the police commission meetings on Feb. 12 and again on Thursday.

Both officers initially were suspended with pay.

The police chief asked the commission on Feb. 12 for suspensions without pay. Those 30-day unpaid suspensions were ordered on Thursday.

In a written statement released Friday, Bettison said:

"Policies are meant to provide structure and limits for officers to protect them and citizens alike. When policies are not followed, whether in this matter or DPD's no-pursuit policy, it puts the community at risk. "I support the actions of the board as the ultimate discipline for these officers. The Board had the opportunity to review all the video and consider all the facts and circumstances in their decision. The role of the Board is to serve as an oversight body and a check and balance for the police department and I fully respect its role. Therefore, I am satisfied with the Board's decision and I will not be pursuing termination of these two officers. "This incident should make it clear, however, that as Chief, I will continue to vigorously enforce DPD's policies."

The above video originally aired on Feb. 19, 2026.