Detroit Pistons' Ron Holland II, Paul Reed fined after altercation in game against Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday, and the Detroit Pistons' Ron Holland II and Paul Reed were also penalized for their roles in an altercation between the Jazz and Pistons.

Clarkson received the largest penalty for escalating an on-court altercation and throwing his headband into the stands after being ejected.

Holland II was also cited for escalating the altercation and fined $25,000, while Reed was penalized $15,000 for initiating it.

Reed appeared to shove Clarkson on his way back down the court after a basket with 1:37 left in Utah's 126-119 victory in Detroit on Thursday. Holland and Clarkson then exchanged words and had to be separated, and both players were ejected.