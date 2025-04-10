Detroit Pistons playoff game tickets to go on sale April 13

For the first time since 2019, the Detroit Pistons clinched a playoff spot. On Thursday, the team announced that individual playoff game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 13.

The Pistons, who rallied for a 115-106 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, have two more regular-season games before the NBA playoffs. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Friday before traveling to Wisconsin for another matchup against the Bucks on Sunday.

With Detroit's win on Thursday, the Knicks can clinch the No. 3 seed with an Indiana Pacers loss to

Under the new head coach, JB Bickerstaff, the team currently has a 44-36 record, its best since the 2018-2019 season. During that season, the team advanced to the playoffs but lost to the Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons' 2025 playoff spot comes one year after finishing the worst record in the NBA.

Where to get tickets for playoff game

Tickets will be available at pistons.com/playoffs, ticketmaster.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-PISTONS. Fans can also join the pre-sale waitlist at pistons.com/playoffspresale.

The Xfinity Box Office at the Little Caesars Arena will be open to purchase tickets on Monday, April 14, during regular business hours (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday).

When is the NBA playoffs?

The 2025 NBA playoffs begin on April 19. The conference semifinals are scheduled for May 5-6, and the conference finals will begin on May 20.

The finals will begin on June 5.

Where does Detroit stand in the playoffs?

According to the NBA, Detroit currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. As of Thursday night, April 10, the Pistons could potentially play the Knicks in the first round.