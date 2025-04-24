Detroit Pistons fans encouraged to join pregame fun as city lights up in blue

Detroit Pistons fans are getting into the fun of the team facing its first National Basketball Association playoff run since 2019.

The team tips off against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, with another game at 1 p.m. Sunday at home.

And while tickets are expected to be hard to get, the fan spirit is meant to include everyone.

The team's main colors are royal blue and red, and with that, the team shared on social media pictures of blue and red lights decorating the Detroit skyline this week. The city is "glowing Pistons blue," the caption said.

Lights in Detroit are showing up in blue in support of the Detroit Pistons 2025 playoff run. Detroit Pistons

The Back to Work theme chosen for this year's playoff run is showing up in giveaways planned for the home fans such as T-shirts and rally towels.

A fan fest begins at 4 p.m. before Thursday's game and also at 10 a.m. before Sunday's game. The family-friendly activities at fan fest are open to all fans, regardless if they have game tickets. The pregame party includes an airbrush tattoo station, halfcourt basketball court and food vendors.

When the doors open Thursday, the first 10,000 fans inside will be given thunderstick noisemakers and a light-up bracelet that will light in time with introductions and halftime entertainment. Free T-shirts will be found at the seats. When the doors open Sunday, the first 10,000 fans will be given thundersticks and a rally towel will be found at their seats.