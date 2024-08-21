Suspects armed with hammer, wooden stick smash jewelry cases at Detroit pawn shop before fleeing, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attempted to steal items from a pawn shop on Monday.
At 2:23 p.m., the suspect entered a pawn shop in the 21700 block of W. 8 Mile Road and smashed some of the jewelry cases.
Police say the store owner stopped the suspects before they could take anything, and they fled.
One suspect is described as a male, 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 130 to 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and red and white Nike shoes. This suspect was armed with a hammer.
Police described the second suspect as a male, 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 130 to 140 lbs. This suspect was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black, red and white Nike shoes. He was armed with a large wooden spoon.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.