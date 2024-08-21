Suspects armed with hammer, wooden stick smash jewelry cases at Detroit pawn shop before fleeing, police say

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attempted to steal items from a pawn shop on Monday.

At 2:23 p.m., the suspect entered a pawn shop in the 21700 block of W. 8 Mile Road and smashed some of the jewelry cases.

Detroit Police Department

Police say the store owner stopped the suspects before they could take anything, and they fled.

One suspect is described as a male, 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 130 to 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and red and white Nike shoes. This suspect was armed with a hammer.

Police described the second suspect as a male, 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 130 to 140 lbs. This suspect was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black, red and white Nike shoes. He was armed with a large wooden spoon.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.