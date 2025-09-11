City of Detroit partners with Lions to launch new coloring book

After an impressive 2024 season, the Detroit Lions are highlighting fan-favorite moments through a coloring book.

The team partnered with the city of Detroit's Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship to release the book as the Lions kick off the 2025 season.

The free coloring book is available for download and features memorable moments, including running back David Montgomery touchdown celebration against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8, 2024, head coach Dan Campbell accepting the game ball on Oct. 13, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's famous headstand and running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrating his fourth touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings matchup on Jan. 5, 2025.

"There has never been a season like this, but we're ready for a season to beat it and many more celebrations like this," said director of Arts and Culture Rochelle Riley in a statement. "Our goal is to make sure that every person, whether they are at Ford Field, at a tailgate, in front of a TV or watching on a phone, preserves that memory while making some new ones come September."

Any Lions fans who work on the coloring book are encouraged to send a screenshot of their work to detroitace@detroitmi.gov. For more information, visit the Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship's website.

The Lions are gearing up for Week 2 at home against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.