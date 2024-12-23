Detroit organization surprises family with home ahead of Christmas

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries surprised one family Monday afternoon.

It was a total surprise for Champrell Anderson as the mother of six was gifted a fully refurbished home in Detroit.

"I didn't know any of this was happening to me," Anderson said. "It's important for me and my kids because now we can have a place to call our own."

Anderson had been living in hotels with her children since October. But once her eldest daughter's school principal found out the 17-year-old was living in a hotel and commuting to class every day to Detroit's east side, he reached out to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

"We heard the story of a displaced woman with six children, and we could not resist by trying to help her quickly," said Chad Audi, the president and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

Audi helped gift the same family a Cadillac earlier in the week for transportation. He says it's because giving is the ultimate blessing.

"Actually makes you feel way better than receiving anything, and today to make a difference in this working family who is trying hard, but the odds went against her. So today, I can't describe in words how happy I am," he said.

When Anderson walked into her new home, it was filled with police, local dignitaries, members of the Detroit school district, and contributors to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. All of them were there to congratulate her.

"I'm overwhelmed with two emotions — joy and happiness — right now," said City Councilman at Large Coleman A. Young II.

Anderson will spend her first night in her new home Monday evening with her kids. She has one message for anyone else who may be struggling right now: "Blessings come when you don't think they're going to come."