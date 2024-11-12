Ordinance allowing chickens, ducks and bees within Detroit city limits passes

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday ending the prohibition of chickens, ducks and bees on properties within the city.

It's a big win for proponents of urban farming who spoke in numbers at Tuesday's council meeting.

Urban agriculture has allowed farming in Detroit for a little over a decade, but that's been limited to mainly fruits and vegetables. The new animal husbandry ordinance, which passed by a 5-3 vote, allows the expansion of their operations to raise chickens, ducks and bees. Fresh eggs, honey and poultry are one thing, but proponents also believe this will bring a fresh perspective.

Residents can raise up to eight chickens or ducks and a maximum of two beehives. More than 2,000 homes are expected to do so in the next 10 years, according to the city.

"One of the key advantages of this ordinance is the potential to provide residents access to fresh and local eggs by allowing chickens and ducks within the city," said Sanctuary Farms founder Jøn Kent.

"As the mother of three young daughters in an age when food insecurity presents itself as a serious problem, I believe firmly that citizens should have the right to grow and raise their own food," said Detroit resident Nicole Marcotte.

Supporters say the ordinance can expand agriculture education in the City of Detroit as well.

"Here in Michigan, farming can become a real career, and I believe Detroit youth should have exposure to that as well," said Detroit Food Policy Councilmember Jason Lindy.

City councilmember Mary Waters opposed the ordinance, saying the decision should be in the hands of voters, not councilmembers.

"This is about democracy. It ought to be on the ballot for all the people to decide if they want chickens, ducks, and bees next to them," she said.

The ordinance is limited to just those three animals. Other livestock and farm animals are still prohibited.

"I think it makes no sense to overburden folks who are trying to do the right thing, take care of their family, feed their family, and know where their food is coming from," said Council President Pro Tem James Tate, who introduced the ordinance.

Shelter for ducks and chickens will have to be at least 30 feet from neighboring homes, and beehives must be 25 feet away from neighboring homes. All enclosures will need to be at least five feet from the property line and located in a home's backyard.

Those who want to raise these animals will have to apply and be approved for a license.

Enforcement will be complaint-driven, meaning community members will have to speak up if they feel their neighbor is violating the ordinance. It takes effect on Jan. 31.