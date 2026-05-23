2 Detroit nonprofits are fighting food insecurity for young students. Here's how.

Two Detroit nonprofit organizations have partnered together to fight food insecurity for elementary school students.

Volunteers in the city on Saturday packed a tote to the brim with non-perishable food items and yummy sugary cereal.

"It's a snackation, is what we're calling it, because we're making it super fun for them. It doesn't look like a food donation; it really looks like a fun tote that is also a prize. When they get it, they'll be pleasantly surprised when they see all the snacks and all of the fun gifts that's on the inside," Nicole D.W. Monia, president of the Collection of Life Experiences Foundation, said.

Many families in Detroit experience food insecurity, especially during the summer months when kids are home instead of at school.

"I've been kind of aware of it throughout my whole life, because my mom made sure to get me involved in a lot of things like that, so I've done a lot of food pantries where we just, we stock up food," Angelique Bantum, a Girl Scout, said.

That's why a group of Girl Scouts is doing their part to give back to the community by helping to seal the totes before delivery.

"It's still good to do good things for people around you. It makes me feel really good, like a sense of accomplishment that I've done something good for the people who are around me, and that I paid back the world," Bantum said.

With help from sponsors and generous donations, the C.O.L.E. Foundation and Elizabeth's House collected enough food for more than 150 students at six Detroit public schools.

"I'm hoping that we can continue this one for next year," Shantael Harbin, a social worker at Spain Elementary-Middle School, said. "I'm looking forward to helping Nicole again with this event and hopefully just bringing on more schools. I believe there were six schools this year, so maybe we can at least answer double the next year."

Saturday marked what was the first Crunch and Chill Food Drive, but it won't be the last.

"I wish I could feed everyone in the world. I know that's not possible, but I do want to make sure that as many kids as possible get these type snacks each year, each summer, as long as it's in my willpower," Monia said.