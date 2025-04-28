Detroit maintains record for number of people attending NFL draft

One year after hosting the 2024 NFL draft, Detroit remains the most attended city in the three-day event.

According to the NFL, 600,000 people attended this year's draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is fewer than the 700,000-plus fans who flooded downtown Detroit last year. Before Detroit, the record was 600,000, set at the 2019 draft in Nashville.

Months after the draft, officials said the city reported $213.6 million in revenue, with $161.3 million of the revenue coming from visitors traveling to Southeast Michigan. More than 60% of the $161.3 million remained in the Detroit region as household incomes, business owners and tax revenues.

Pittsburgh will host next year's draft.

Who did the Lions select in the 2025 draft?

The Detroit Lions had seven picks in the draft, focusing on building their defensive and offensive lines after being plagued with injuries in the 2024 season. The Lions, with a 15-2 record, earned the No. 28 pick in the first round of the draft.

The team earned the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoffs, advancing to the divisional round, but struggled to produce a win, losing to the Washington Commanders.

Here are the players selected by the Lions this year:

Tyleik Williams, Pick No. 28: Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams from Ohio State was the Lions' first-round pick Thursday night. The Virginia native earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Williams started 13 games in the 2024 season for the Buckeyes, who recently won the national championship. At Ohio State, Williams's career included 136 tackles, 27 tackles for losses totaling 97 yards, 11.5 quarterback sacks, 10 pass break-ups, and four quarterback hurries.

Tate Ratledge, Pick No. 57: Offensive guard Tate Ratledge from Georgia was selected as the 27th pick (57th overall) in the second round of the NFL draft. The pick came after the Lions traded from 28th to 25th in the second round. Ratledge was a third-team Associated Press All-American and a first-team All-SEC in the 2024 season. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall, the Georgia native appeared in 10 games, starting nine of them last year. He was named SEC Co-Offensive Line Player of the Week and was on the watch lists for the Lombardi Award, Senior Bowl and Outland Trophy.

Isaac TeSlaa, Pick No. 70: After trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round, the Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa as the 70th overall pick. The Hudsonville, Michigan, native attended Arkansas, where he played all 13 games with five starts in the 2024 season. At 6-foot-4, he collected an Arkansas career-best with 120 receiving yards on five receptions, including a 75-yard touchdown on the opening drive against Texas A&M in 2024. TeSlaa's receiving yards were the ninth-most in the history of the Southwest Classic (Arkansas–Texas A&M football rivalry).

Miles Frazier, Pick No. 171: After trading with the New England Patriots in the fifth round, the Lions drafted guard Miles Frazier with the 171st overall pick. A three-year starter at LSU, Frazier began his career at Florida International, where he was a freshman All-American. Frazier was a Joe Moore Award finalist in 2023. At 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, Frazier started 12 games at right guard in 2024 and played at right tackle in the Texas Bowl. The Patriots received the 182nd and 228th overall picks in the trade.

Ahmed Hassanein, Pick No. 196: Edge Ahmed Hassanein was selected with the 20th pick (196th overall) in the sixth round of the NFL draft. In 2024, Hassanein led Boise State with 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 267-pounder ranked third in the FBS in quarterback hits (17) and fifth in total pressures generated (62) in 2024. He tallied 48 total tackles as a senior. A two-time first-team All-Mountain West Conference, Hassanein is the first player from Egypt to play in the FBS.

Dan Jackson, Pick No. 230: Georgia safety Dan Jackson was taken with the 14th pick (230th overall) in the seventh round. A third-team All-SEC selection in 2024, Jackson appeared in 14 games, with 13 starts. The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder totaled 64 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked kick as a senior.

Dominic Lovett, Pick No. 244: The Georgia wide receiver was taken with the 28th pick (244th overall) in the seventh round. Lovett led the Bulldogs in 2024 with 59 receptions and six touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder appeared in all 14 games for Georgia last season and spent the first two years of his career at Missouri.