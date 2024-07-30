Detroit launches new payment program to help people pay overdue water bills

Detroit Water and Sewage Department announced a new EasyPay program called at Mayor Mike Duggan's charter-mandated community meeting on Monday.

The payment arrangement replaces the 10/30/50 Plan and follows the similar innovative thinking that launched the income-based water affordability program called the Lifeline Plan.

EasyPay was made for any water, sewer and/or drainage customer to enroll, no matter their income and whether they are a resident, nonprofit, faith-based institution or business according to city officials.

The city also announced on Monday night that it will resume shut-offs to customers who have delinquent accounts in order to get the over $200 million owed from past due accounts.

"It's not something we want to do but something we have to do. In order to staff our teams and take care of city assets we have got to collect," said Matthew Phillips, chief of staff for Detroit Water and Sewage Department.

The EasyPay plan will cost $10 to enroll in. After enrollment, the department will take the total amount owed and spread payments out over 36-month period. Customers will still be responsible for their current monthly bill during that same period.

"You put them on a plan that never lets them get out of the hole, and that's not going to help them either," said Jessica Johnson outside the meeting on Monday afternoon.

Johnson, who is current on her account, doesn't thinks the city needs to go back to the drawing board.

"Work out a better arrangement for people for people to catch up," Johnson said. "But to take someone's water off when they have children. No, that's not helping anyone."

The department told our newsroom they will allow adequate time to sign-up, but didn't offer an exact date customers could start having water cut off. The EasyPay plan begins Tuesday.