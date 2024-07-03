Detroit neighborhood celebrates new park opening ahead of Fourth of July

Detroit community gets new park after a decade in the making

Detroit community gets new park after a decade in the making

Detroit community gets new park after a decade in the making

(CBS DETROIT) — This year, a neighborhood in Detroit has a new gathering spot to celebrate the Fourth of July. Greenview-Wadsworth Park near Interstate 96 and the Southfield Freeway was a decade in the making.

For years, the lot at the corner of Greenview and Wadsworth was just green space after they tore down the vacant Marsh Elementary School.

"As a community, we're always looking at making sure people have ways to be healthy," said Kenyetta Campbell, founder and executive director of the Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance.

Campbell's group approached the city, wanting to turn the almost two-and-a-half acres into a park.

"In order for young people to feel safe to go to a park, they either have to cross over Southfield Freeway, or they have to cross over Plymouth, or they have to walk all the way down to Rouge Park, which is a really nice park. But it's kind of too far for the residents who live in this area," Campbell said.

The city was all about it.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"We saw during the pandemic how important parks and spaces are, whether it's for mental health, physical health, and really for community, and so these spaces provide that," said Theresa McArleton, chief parks Planner for the city of Detroit.

The city utilized $553,000 from the American Rescue Plan and $50,000 from a Wayne County millage.

Campbell was among those who went door to door asking people what they wanted to see at the park.

"The young people said they want a basketball court, the kids wanted a playground that was safe, that they can actually play on. A lot of seniors wanted just a place to sit and to chat and have coffee or read their newspaper, so that's why the pavilion was built. And then also a place for, you know, folks to have cookouts," Campbell said.

Now it's open and it's a hit with neighbors.

"It's a great place for the kids to play, have fun, and experience life without being in violence, negativity, and it's just a great place," said neighbor Leon Butler.

Another addition to the park, a community garden, is being designed and built.