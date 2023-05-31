Detroit NAACP commemorating 1963 Walk to Freedom

(CBS DETROIT) - On June 23, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was in Detroit for the Walk to Freedom, delivering a speech.

The Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP Detroit chapter, sat down with CBS News Detroit on Wednesday to talk about the organization hosting the 60th Commemorative Freedom Walk.

The multiple days of celebration will include a march, freedom summits, and the unveiling of a statue of King. Walks were previously held for the 30th, 40th and 50th anniversaries.

For more information, visit detroitnaacp.org.

Watch the full conversation with Wendell in the video above.