Mother calls for changes to Detroit street after 11-year-old son fatally struck

Ever since her 11-year-old son, Karon Gardner, was fatally struck by a vehicle last month, Dominique Woods has been pushing for changes to the intersection of Puritan Street and Coyle Avenue in Detroit

"It was multiple accidents right here. It was a trailer, and the car flipped over right here. These car accidents all up and down Puritan from Hubbell to Greenfield," Woods said.

Police say Karon was heading to the Puritan Coyle Park when he was hit by two vehicles in October. The park is a popular destination for families with young children.

No charges were filed against the drivers.

"When stuff like this happen, it raises concerns. I got kids too, you know, so especially by parks and stores and stuff like that, you should be driving like that," Daysha Edison, a parent, said.

There are stop signs on Coyle Avenue and speed humps, but parents say their main concern is speeding on Puritan Street, where the speed limit is 25 mph.

"I still saw someone going at least 60 (mph). See it all day, all day," said Detroit resident Machelle Pearson. "What's going to make me feel better is that they put up signs like they have in the suburbs that says, 'Slow — kids playing,' 'Slow — kids crossing,' or put crosswalks up."

Sam Krassenstein, the deputy director and chief of Infrastructure for the Department of Public Works, says they're working on a solution.

"Does it make sense to change this to stop signs, or put in a signal, or some sort of enhanced crosswalk? That's where we're currently gathering data and seeing what solution makes the most sense to prevent a future tragedy from occurring here," Krassenstein said.

DPW says it's looking at slowing down traffic overall between Hubbell and Greenfield.

"We are striving to have these lower arterial streets be closer to 25 overall. Other tools we may look at is like putting driver feedback signs so that people can see how fast they're going," Krassenstein said.

For Woods, seeing more traffic control measures will bring some solace to her broken heart.

"It makes me feel good because it feels like my son's making a change, but it took for me to lose my loved one for a change to happen," Woods said.

DPW says it will be able to present solutions to the neighborhood and the Karon's family in the next two to three weeks.