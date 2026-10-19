Detroit mother speaks out after 11-year-old fatally struck by 2 cars: "We're trying to process it"

Dominique Woods, Karon Gardner's mother, said her son loved sports, especially basketball and football. The 11-year-old was crossing the street to get to Puritan Coyle Park in Detroit when he was struck and killed by two cars on Saturday.

"We're trying to process it. It's devastating," said Woods.

"I think he liked football the most. He wanted to come out with his own cleats, name them 'Karon Cleats.' That was the main thing he told me that he wanted to do and be when I would ask him what he wanted to be when he grew up."

Detroit police haven't released many details as of Monday afternoon, but said that Karon was crossing the street at the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Coyle Street at the time of the incident. Police said both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating.

Woods said she talked with the second driver after the accident.

"She was heartbroken; I felt bad for her too because I know she felt my pain. You know, all she kept saying was. 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry.' You know, I felt it," she said.

Woods said she thinks drivers go way too fast down Puritan Street.

"I've been teaching my kids for years how to cross the street, walk when you see the signs. I mean, I've never been a fan of crossing the street like that. I always try to tell my kids to walk to a light because you have those type of drivers who drive fast up a narrow street and then you know there's a park right here," she said.

On Monday, Detroit police said, "Preliminary, this appears to be a tragic accident."

But Woods said drivers must be more careful, especially in residential areas.

"When you pass an ice cream truck you know to stop, when you pass a school you know to stop so when you see a park a liquor store, a busy place please keep in mind that there's people out here that are walking and think for them too," she said.