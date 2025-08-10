Search underway for missing 15-year-old Detroit girl, police say

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Saturday.

According to officials, Ja'Niah Vernon left her home without permission on the 14500 block of Westwood Street and has yet to return.

Police say Vernon is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing yellow Crocs.

Ja'Niah Vernon, 15, left her home on the 14500 block of Westwood Street on Saturday, August 9, 2025, and hasn't returned. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about Vernon's whereabouts is asked to call Commander Dietrich Lever with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.