Detroit Metro Airport offers free meal program for federal workers impacted by shutdown

The Wayne County Airport Authority is partnering with restaurants and retailers at Detroit Metro Airport to support federal workers who are impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown through a free food program.

The "Federal Employee Meal Program" kicked off Oct. 20 and is for federal employees who work at Detroit Metro Airport and Willow Run Airport, including those aiding in the operations of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration.

Those federal employees can receive up to $20 per day for food and beverages at retailers in the Evans and McNamara terminals.

"Although they are not being paid, our federal partners continue to stand beside us each day, committed to safety," said WCAA CEO Chad Newton in a statement. "DTW's concessionaires and the Airport Authority are pleased to be able to offer a small token of our appreciation."

Businesses that sell food and beverages in Evans and McNamara terminals have agreed to participate in the program.

Airport authority officials say the program will continue through Dec. 31, 2025, unless the federal shutdown ends before that date.

The Wayne County Airport Authority previously partnered with concessionaires during the 2019 federal government shutdown to support federal workers at Detroit Metro Airport and Willow Run Airport.