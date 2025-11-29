Detroit Metro Airport facing flight cancellations, delays during winter storm

Detroit Metro Airport is dealing with over 100 flight delays and dozens of cancellations as a winter storm moves over Southeast Michigan, FlightAware said Saturday evening.

As of 6 p.m., 23 flights that were scheduled to depart the Romulus-based airport on Saturday have been canceled, and 108 have been delayed.

For flights scheduled to arrive at DTW, 23 have been canceled and 80 have been delayed as of 6 p.m., FlightAware said.

Many cities in Southeast Michigan could see between 4 and 8 inches of snow by the time the storm is over. NEXT Weather meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey said the heaviest snow is expected to fall in the western two-thirds of the region.

The storm could create tough travel conditions on Saturday night into Sunday morning, though conditions should improve by late morning as the snow exits from west to east.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Nov. 28, 2025.