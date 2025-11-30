Here's how much snow fell in Southeast Michigan during the late November winter storm

A blanket of snow is covering Southeast Michigan after a winter storm, which passed through the region from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

The storm resulted in slushy roads on Sunday morning and, at times, low visibility in parts. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported several highway lane closures on its Mi Drive map during the morning hours due to crashes and at least one jackknifed semitruck.

Snowfall totals in Southeast Michigan

As of 2:30 p.m., Hamburg in Livingston County is reporting one of the highest snow totals in Southeast Michigan, measuring 7.1 inches of accumulation.

Just over 6 inches of snow has fallen in White Lake Township in Oakland County as of 2:30 p.m., and Pinckney in Livingston County is reporting 5.7 inches of accumulation.

Ann Arbor reported 5.7 inches of snow on Sunday morning, Novi measured 5.2 inches, Dearborn Heights saw 4.6 inches and Southfield measured 3.3 inches.

Grosse Pointe Farms reported one of the lowest amounts, measuring 1.4 inches of accumulation at 8 a.m.

How the rest of the state compares

Marcellus Township and Bainbridge Township in Southwest Michigan both reported some of the highest amounts of snow, each measuring 12 inches on Sunday afternoon.

In eastern Michigan, Zeeland reported 11.5 inches of accumulation and Wolf Lake measured 11 inches. Bertrand Township, near the southwest border, also reported 11 inches of snow.

What's next?

More snow will arrive on Monday night and into Tuesday, with Southeast Michigan seeing between a half-inch and 2 inches of accumulation. The highest accumulations are expected to be along and south of the Interstate 94 corridor.

Wind chills are expected to be between the teens and 20s this week.