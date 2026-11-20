Detroit Metro Airport expects to see over 900,000 passengers through its gates for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period of November 20 through 29.

That's the start of what is expected to be over 4 million airline passengers at the airport during the holiday season, which airport officials calculate from November 20 until January 3. The airport saw more than 33 million passengers throughout all of 2025.

"We anticipated a slight dip in traffic this holiday season following Spirit Airlines' sudden shutdown, but our commitment to delivering a world-class experience hasn't wavered," said WCAA CEO Chad Newton. "The entire DTW team is working hard to take the stress out of travel, so our customers can focus on shopping, dining and relaxing before they fly."

To help make the travel season a bit brighter for travelers, Detroit Metro has booked a series of musical performances showcasing local artists and schools.

The series opens on November 30 at the Warren C. Evans Terminal with a performance by Thee Mighty Titan Strings of John R. King Academic & Performing Arts Academy. Additional performances are scheduled in both terminals through December 22 by students from Cass Technical High School, Pershing High School, East English Village Preparatory Academy and Edward "Duke" Ellington Conservatory of Music & Art. The lineup will also feature the Fraser High School Flute Choir, the Good Tidings Carolers and vocalist Re'Monda Sheffield, among others.

Visitors who wish to shop or dine at the terminals or see the performances are welcomed past the security checkpoints at both the Evans and Edward H. McNamara terminals through the DTW Destination Pass process. Visitors must have a U.S. government-issued photo identification or other acceptable ID to request a pass.

Detroit Metro officials also remind holiday passengers and visitors that there will be zero tolerance for anyone parking or leaving a vehicle unattended at the terminal entrances. Those curb fronts are limited to active loading and unloading. Drivers are instructed to wait in one of the cell phone parking lots until passengers are ready for pickup.