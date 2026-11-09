Detroit Metro Airport to open new cellphone lot, urges drivers not to park at terminals

Detroit Metro Airport is preparing to open its North Cell Phone Lot later this month but is also reminding drivers not to park at terminals.

Construction for the new lot is underway and will replace the current waiting area off the East Service Drive, at Rogell and Burton drives, according to DTW. The new lot will have about 145 spaces.

The South Cell Phone Lot, located near Eureka and Wayne roads, will remain open. Officials say drivers will be able to park in the new North Cell Phone Lot until the person they're picking up has confirmed that they are at the curb at their terminal.

"This new lot reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience at DTW," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton in a statement. "The location is on the same side of the road as the Warren C. Evans Terminal. Drivers will no longer need to park near the exit to I-94 and use the turnaround to reach the Arrivals curb. We hope this change will result in increased use of our North Cell Phone Lot, reducing congestion at the curb and creating a safer environment for everyone moving through our airport."

DTW officials say that once the North Cell Phone Lot is completed, they will enforce a zero-tolerance policy on parking in front of the Evans and McNamara terminals. Officials say drivers in violation would receive a citation and a $70 fine. Vehicles left unattended could be towed.

DTW, which has already prohibited parking in front of terminals, says only active loading and unloading is permitted.

"Safety at DTW is our top priority," said Tadarial Sturdivant, Senior Vice President of Emergency & Support Services and Operations. "This zero-tolerance approach allows our officers to keep traffic flowing safely and ensures that curbside space remains available for our customers who need to load and unload quickly."