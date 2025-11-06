Detroit Metro Airport among 40 airports facing air traffic cuts amid government shutdown

The Detroit Metro Airport is among the 40 major markets facing flight cancellations during the government shutdown, according to an emergency order obtained by CBS News.

The airport, which services about 31 million passengers a year, joined other airports, including those in Chicago and Minneapolis, after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday that there would be a 10% reduction in air traffic. Duffy said 40 "high-volume" airports would be impacted.

The FAA says airports could see reductions beginning on Friday, Nov. 7.

It's unclear how many DTW flights would be cancelled until further notice.

Travelers at DTW told CBS News Detroit on Wednesday that they were concerned about how their upcoming flights would be affected.

"Hopefully, our politicians can figure it out," said Kye Sampson, who was traveling through DTW from Houston.

"I know a lot of people in Atlanta that work for government agencies like the CDC, but mainly air traffic control and TSA, and it's really hard on their families," said Andrew Poliak, who was traveling for work from Atlanta. "But I'm a little worried because I'm supposed to visit my mom for Thanksgiving, but I don't see this ending before Thanksgiving the way it's going right now."

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford says if the shutdown continues, more restrictions could be on the way.