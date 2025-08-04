Detroit mayoral race draws 12 write-in candidates for August primary

What to know about the Detroit mayoral write-in candidate process

The race to become Detroit's next mayor is heating up, and this year, voters have no shortage of options. Nine candidates will appear on the ballot for the August 5 primary election, and 12 more are hoping to win as certified write-ins.

So what does it take to stand out in a crowded field, especially as a write-in candidate?

According to Daniel Baxter, Chief of Operations for Detroit's Department of Elections, the write-in process is simple in theory but challenging in practice.

"It's easy. It's very easy," Baxter said. "But there is a tremendous disadvantage."

In order for a write-in vote to count, voters must not only fill in the bubble on their ballot but also write the candidate's name as it appears on the certified write-in list. Any misspelling or omission could invalidate the vote.

Detroit has seen at least one high-profile write-in victory in recent history. In 2013, then-candidate Mike Duggan was removed from the ballot due to a residency challenge but managed to win the election as a write-in. Baxter says national attention and strong campaign support played a huge role.

"Write-in candidates, in order to be effective, they have to have one of two things," Baxter explained. "They have to have money, or they have to have grassroots support. Mike Duggan had both."

This year marks the first time in more than a decade that Mayor Duggan's name won't appear on the ballot, opening the door for new leadership and a long list of hopefuls vying for Detroit's top job.

As for who will win?

"I can tell you exactly which candidate will win this election," Baxter joked. "It's the one that receives the most votes."