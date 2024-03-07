Detroit Mayor Duggan presents FY 2025 budget addressing homelessness, more bus drivers

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan presented the city's budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, as well as the FY 2025-2028 financial plan.

The budget, which would go into effect on July 1, 2024, includes $1.46 billion for the general fund and $2.76 billion for all city funds. The budget also includes $101 million in investments, which includes $20 million for improvements to facilities, parks and neighborhood assets.

Duggan's administration is seeking to allocate $115 million for risk management, capital improvement projects, demolition, and solid waste fund tax.

Also included in the budget are $189 million allocated to the Detroit Department of Transportation ($114 million of that from the general fund) to bring over 100 more bus drivers and $19 million in savings from city departments to support employee retirement benefits, homelessness services, workforce investments, street light outages, and cybersecurity response.

"The budget I'm presenting today is the result of a $200 million growth in income tax we have earned together," Duggan said in a statement. We are financially strong, and many of the development projects that have caused this growth in revenue were approved with some controversy. The success we are having today is the direct result of the courage of City Council showed in approving these developments, and our hard work together over the past ten years."

The city council will hold budget hearings beginning March 11 and is expected to vote on the budget next month.