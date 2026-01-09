Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, city officials publicly sworn in: "I feel so empowered"

It was a historic day in the Motor City on Friday as Mary Sheffield was publicly sworn in as Detroit's first woman mayor, with the community in attendance at the Detroit Opera House.

"Detroit, we reached this moment together. You are the reason that we are here today," said Sheffield.

The city's 76th mayor of the Motor City also gave a nod to her predecessor, Mike Duggan.

"Mr. Mayor, for your remarkable leadership, your service and partnership over the last 12 years, for leading our city throughout recovery and rebuilding confidence in Detroit's future ... I say thank you," Sheffield said.

The public ceremony was a major moment for top city officials, as well as Detroit's police commission, city clerk and city council, who were also sworn in.

"I understand the weight of this role and responsibility that comes with it. We will support Mayor Sheffield, and we will also push her when it's needed to make sure our residents are getting the results they deserve," said Detroit City Council President James Tate.

City residents in attendance Friday said that they're confident the city's future is bright.

"I feel so empowered and excited, and it feels really limitless for Detroit. I feel like everything Mary does is so intentional, and she's always really thinking about the people," said resident Diamond Davis.

"Having been born and raised in the city of Detroit, I'm so proud of the progress and so glad to see the first female mayor of the city of Detroit. It's really exciting. People believe in her across the board in the city of Detroit, and we need that, and it's so uplifting," added resident Darrell Garth.

An administration devoted to its partnership with the people.

"We will work every single day to build a Detroit that works for everyone, a Detroit where every person can dream big, and every Detroiter can rise higher," Sheffield said.