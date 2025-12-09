Detroit man goes viral after finding 6-year-old girl alone, walking her to school

A Detroit man has amassed millions of views online since Monday after he recorded himself walking a 6-year-old girl to school after finding her outside by herself.

"Got this precious little girl out here walking by herself, bro," said Joshua Threatt.

On Monday morning, Threatt was on 14th Street in Detroit when he spotted the child walking.

"It just threw me off cause she was by herself, 6 years old, she needed somebody to be with her," he told CBS News Detroit.

Threatt says he walked the little girl over 10 blocks to Thirkell Elementary School on the city's west side. In a Facebook live, he said, "I ain't want to put her in my truck, bro, so I got out and walked with her. Made sure she got to where the f*** she's going."

In the video, Threatt erupted into tears after walking the girl to school.

Threatt's video has since been seen by millions on Facebook and millions more on other social media platforms.

"I'm getting thank yous from around the world. When I went live, it was people tuning in from everywhere. Texas, Los Angeles, Nebraska, Idaho," he said.

Detroit police say the child is safe and confirmed they are now investigating.