Detroit man to serve up to 50 years for fatally stabbing wife with plastic sword

A Detroit man will serve up to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife with a plastic sword.

Timothy Morgan was sentenced March 17 in Third Circuit Court in Wayne County after having pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Feb. 25, court records show. The sentence was 23 to 50 years. The original charge was first-degree murder.

Morgan was accused of stabbing his wife multiple times with the plastic sword, and additionally striking her in the head with a pair of pliers.

The assault happened during the early morning of May 4 at a home on Conley Street near Seven Mile Road. When police arrived, they found the victim, Kathryn Morgan, 67, in the living room, unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect turned himself over to the Detroit Police Department shortly afterwards, prosecutors said.

The above video originally aired on May 6, 2025.