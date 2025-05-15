Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit man thought he was pranked, wins $25K a year for life on Michigan Lottery prize

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A Detroit man thought he was the victim of a prank after checking his Michigan Lottery account and seeing that a $25,000 a year for life prize was pending. 

Micale Garland, 64, matched the five white balls in the Lucky For Life drawing on April 28: 16-19-20-33-40.

"I have been playing Lucky For Life for a few years and I always buy my tickets online," said Garland in a news release. "When I saw the email from the Lottery about claiming a prize, I logged into my account and thought I was being pranked when I saw my account balance. It wasn't until I called the Lottery and confirmed the prize with them that I believed I'd really won. It still feels like I'm living in a dream!"

Instead of taking $25,000 a year for life, Garland chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. With his winnings, Garland plans to take a trip and then save the rest. 

Lucky For Life tickets are $2 per play and allow players the chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to cash for life. Players can win $1,000 a day for life by matching all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48 and one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players can win $25,000 a year for life by matching all five winning numbers but not the Lucky Ball. 

Drawings take place seven days a week at 10:38 p.m.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.