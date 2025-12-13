Detroit man shot, injured, while a passenger in a car on I-96, police say

A Detroit man was taken to an area hospital after being shot on Interstate 96, the Michigan State Police reported.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of I-96, near Southfield. State troopers said the Detroit Regional Communication Center received alerts of a rollover crash and a shot spotter detecting 10 shots fired on the freeway.

Troopers did go to the area, but were unable to find a crash.

Then about 1:50 p.m., Dearborn Police notified dispatchers that they were speaking to a 22-year-old Detroit man who said he was shot on the freeway. Troopers then met up with the victim at an area hospital.

Three people were in the passenger car that was fired at, troopers aid. An unknown sport utility vehicle pulled up alongside them, firing multiple shots at the car, then the SUV continued westbound on I-96.

The injured man was one of the passengers in the car.

Troopers have recovered several shell casings from the freeway and the investigation is continuing.

"There are a lot of unknowns in this shooting, such as where it started and what happened prior to the shooting," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Michigan State Police ask that anyone with information that can assist troopers in this case call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The above video originally aired on Aug. 19, 2025.