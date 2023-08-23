Detroit man sentenced to prison for robbing Ann Arbor phone store

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for robbing a T-Mobile store in downtown Ann Arbor.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Deon Bell, 27, went to the store on Oct. 19, 2022, and pulled out what appeared to be a gun, demanding employees take him to the safe.

He stole about $9,000 in smartphones and watches. He also demanded money from the register, taking $381, officials say.

Authorities say the employees gave Bell the real items and a decoy, allowing investigators to locate him.

"Violence has no place in our community," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a press release. "Pulling a gun on people just trying to make a living is a cowardly act, and our office is committed to taking dangerous people off the streets."

Federal officials say Bell has a long criminal history, including drug dealing, carrying a concealed weapon, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.