Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit man sentenced to prison for robbing Ann Arbor phone store

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 22, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 22, 2023 05:16

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for robbing a T-Mobile store in downtown Ann Arbor.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Deon Bell, 27, went to the store on Oct. 19, 2022, and pulled out what appeared to be a gun, demanding employees take him to the safe. 

He stole about $9,000 in smartphones and watches. He also demanded money from the register, taking $381, officials say.

Authorities say the employees gave Bell the real items and a decoy, allowing investigators to locate him.

"Violence has no place in our community," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a press release. "Pulling a gun on people just trying to make a living is a cowardly act, and our office is committed to taking dangerous people off the streets."

Federal officials say Bell has a long criminal history, including drug dealing, carrying a concealed weapon, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 9:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.