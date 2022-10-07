Detroit man sentenced to prison for killing 4 women, assaulting 2

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering four women in 2019.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Deangelo Martin, 34, pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder to deaths of Annetta Nelson, 57, Nancy Harrison, 52, Trevesene Ellis, 55, and Tamara Jones, 55.

He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two other women and sentenced received concurrent sentences of 20 to 40 years.

Prosecutors say all four women, all from Detroit, were found in vacant home on the city's east side between February and June 2019 with a used condom near their bodies.

Medical examiners determined Nelson and Harrison died by blunt force trauma. The cause of death for Ellis and Jones was undetermined due to advanced decomposition.

"The women Deangelo Martin violently killed all had families that loved them dearly. Hopefully, they will find some peace knowing that he will be in the Michigan Department of Corrections and off the streets," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.