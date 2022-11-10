Detroit man sentenced to 16 years for sex trafficking teens

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is facing 16 years in prison after he sex trafficked two minor girls while he was on bond for state sex trafficking charges, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday.

Kollier Radney, 30, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in March to two counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

According to the Department of Justice, court records show that in October 2020, Radney met a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and convinced her to travel from Minnesota to Detroit, promising a lavish lifestyle, but Radney had actually flown the girl out with the intent the she would engage in prositution.

After that, he met a 16-year-old girl in Detroit, his second victim.

Officials say that Radney arranged meetings between the 16-year-old victim and sex buyers at a hotel room in Romulus, and that he took all of the proceeds.

In addition to this, he also made the 15-year-old girl engage in commercial sex at this hotel room, and made her give him some of her proceeds to pay for the room.

In October 2022, Radney was sentenced in state court to 24 to 240 months in prison for sex trafficking of a minor for the sex trafficking charges he had been on bond for when he committed the federal crimes.

"Radney took advantage of two vulnerable children, in one of the most terrible ways, for his own financial gain. Our office will work tirelessly to protect our most vulnerable and rid our communities of sexual predators who prey on our children," U.S. Attorney Ison said.