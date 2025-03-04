Watch CBS News
Detroit man sentenced for shooting Chipotle worker over "guacamole dispute"

By Joseph Buczek

Police say shooting at Chipotle was over guacamole
A 33-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to prison for shooting a Southfield Chipotle employee in a dispute over guacamole

Aaron Michael Brown was sentenced Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court to 1 to 10 years in prison for the charge of assault/bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and an additional two years for felony firearms. 

The shooting took place at the Chipotle restaurant on Evergreen Road in Southfield on April 5, 2024. Prosecutors say Brown got into a physical altercation with the employee and then shot the employee in the leg. 

Brown left the restaurant but was arrested by Southfield police later that evening. 

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

"The victim in this case was shot in the leg for simply doing his job. That is unacceptable," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This was a serious crime, and Aaron Brown will serve serious prison time for his actions. This sentence provides the victim with justice."

