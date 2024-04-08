Shooting at Metro Detroit Chipotle was over guacamole, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Monday, Southfield police released surveillance video and announced charges against a man who is accused of shooting a Chipotle employee on Friday.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said 32-year-old Aaron Brown got into an argument with a store employee over a portion of guacamole that was not to his liking.

Chief Barren said Brown can be seen in surveillance video arguing with a store employee right before the employee was taken to the back of the store after Brown screamed at her.

That's when Barren said Brown walked behind the counter and served his own food.

"He had in his mind already that he was going to have some conflict; you seen it play out yourselves, going behind the counter and serving his own food," Chief Barren said.

A 21-year-old store employee then confronted Brown and tried to remove him from the store.

"Then he immediately grabs him by the neck and slams him into the refrigerator. Certainly, he is much bigger than the 21-year-old victim," Barren said. "But the coward that he is, he pulls out a handgun and shoots him, so it makes no sense, and we will hold him accountable," Chief Barren added.

In the surveillance video, customers can be seen running after Brown allegedly shoots the employee in the leg.

"This happens right across the street from the police station, so what's the nerve in that, and you think you're going to get away with it," Barren said.

Brown was arrested a few minutes later, less than a mile away. The police also released a video of the arrest without incident. Brown is now behind bars and facing four felonies, including assault less than murder.

The Chipotle employee is expected to make a full recovery.

Barren said he commends the customers inside the store and the store employees for their bravery.

"I appreciate the individuals who were inside the restaurant because they immediately called 911; some of them pulled their cell phones out and started taking video of the incident so we would have something right away," he said.