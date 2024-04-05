Watch CBS News
Southfield Chipotle employee shot in the leg inside restaurant, suspect arrested

(CBS DETROIT) - Southfield Police say a 33-year-old Detroit man shot an employee inside a Chipotle restaurant in Southfield on Friday night. 

Police responded around 6:52 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired at the Chipotle on Evergreen. Once officers arrived, they found the victim, a 21-year-old restaurant employee from Detroit, with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Officials say the suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested without incident by Southfield police. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered. 

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition. 

