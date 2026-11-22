A Detroit man was sentenced to five years in prison for a five-year identity theft and credit card fraud scheme, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced.

Terrence Quincy-Thomas Ward, 34, of Detroit, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for operating a five-year identity theft and credit card fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

A five-year identity theft and credit card fraud scheme resulted in the loss of approximately $200,696.84, the U.S. Attorney's Office says. United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan

The scheme caused over $200,000 in losses, U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon announced.

Ward had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

From 2020 through 2025, Ward illicitly obtained victims' personal identifying information, manufactured fake driver's licenses and used that information to open fraudulent credit card accounts, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

Agents executed a search warrant at Ward's residence. They recovered a counterfeit Social Security card, fake driver's licenses and equipment used to manufacture fake identification documents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In total, the U.S. Attorney's Office says 205 credit card accounts were compromised, resulting in the loss of approximately $200,696.84.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorneys Davin M. Reust and Ryan A. Particka are prosecuting it.