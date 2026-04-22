Detroit man pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud in credit card scheme

A Detroit man pleaded guilty to his role in a five-year credit card fraud scheme totaling more than $200,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Terrence Quincy-Thomas Ward pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Ward faces up to 22 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say that from January 2020 to January 2025, Ward and other suspects fraudulently obtained multiple identities to collect credit cards. Prosecutors say the group created fake driver's licenses to use the credit cards.

A search warrant uncovered equipment that was believed to have been used to create the fake licenses.

Ward is due back in federal court for sentencing on July 23.