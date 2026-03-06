Watch CBS News
Detroit man pleads guilty to manslaughter over fatal assault at a gas station

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a fatal assault at a gas station last summer. 

Javonte Rayshawn Barber entered his plea on Wednesday, according to records from Wayne County Third Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for April 1, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office said. 

Samuel Spruill Jr., 44, of Troy, was killed in the June 27 altercation on East McNichols Road. During the incident, prosecutors say, Barber punched Spruill in the face. Spruill then fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. 

The Detroit Police Department handled the investigation. 

The above video originally aired on July 1, 2025.

