Detroit man pleads guilty to manslaughter over fatal assault at a gas station

A Detroit man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a fatal assault at a gas station last summer.

Javonte Rayshawn Barber entered his plea on Wednesday, according to records from Wayne County Third Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for April 1, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office said.

Samuel Spruill Jr., 44, of Troy, was killed in the June 27 altercation on East McNichols Road. During the incident, prosecutors say, Barber punched Spruill in the face. Spruill then fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

The Detroit Police Department handled the investigation.

