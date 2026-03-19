Detroit man honored for saving his neighbor from house fire

A Detroit father is being recognized for his bravery after saving two neighbors from their burning home in January.

Jamie White was honored Thursday with a Civilian Commendation Award from the Detroit Fire Department. White and his neighbor, Lucille Williams, lived next to each other for the last three years. But on Jan. 23, Williams said they "became family."

Williams said she was checking on her roommate, Greg, when she smelled smoke inside the house. She quickly realized she was trapped. With no way out, she said she called for help from a window.

"I saw him coming around the corner, and I was just thanking the Lord," Williams said. "Here comes my hero, my guardian angel Jamie. I love this man, yes, I do."

White said he saw Williams reaching out with one hand through the window, calling for help.

"She had her hand hanging out saying, 'Help, help!'" he said. "I grabbed her and pulled her out."

Williams said the charred home doesn't bring her to tears; what moves her is believing that God heard her screams and sent White to her.

"God put his hand on my back and said, 'Go get 'em,'" White said. "So that's what I did."

White said he then took the robe off his back and wrapped Williams' roommate in it, bringing both neighbors into his home to warm up until first responders arrived.

During Thursday's ceremony, Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms praised White's heroism.

"Jamie, you represent the very best of Detroit grit," Simms said. "A proud Detroiter, a husband, a father and clearly a great neighbor. On behalf of the Detroit Fire Department, it is my honor to present you with the Civilian Commendation for bravery and selfless action."

White said he is proud to set an example for his children and plans to hang the award on his living room wall.

He added that stepping in felt familiar. His father is a retired police officer, and his father‑in‑law is a retired firefighter. Williams said it could take one to two years before she's able to move back into her home, but she is beyond grateful for the neighbor she calls her "guardian angel on Earth."