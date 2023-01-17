Detroit man facing charges after lying to police for quicker response time

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after telling police he was being shot at in order to get a faster response time.

The incident happened on Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Woodward Avenue. According to Michigan State Police, a man and woman were driving along the highway when the car ran out of gas.

The female passenger reportedly called 911 twice wanting a quick response from courtesy patrol. The driver then called 911, alleging that a White man fired 150 shots into his car with an AK-47.

Authorities arrived on the scene and learned the incident was false.

"Here's somebody using some type of hate speech to say that this happened to them on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, of all days, to actually kind of push that message out there. So, we'll take a look at it, finish it up and get it to the prosecutor so they can take a look at what charges are [pending]," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

False Report of Freeway Shooting:

1/16/2023 at 11:10 PM

Location

W/B I-94 near Woodward Ave, City of Detroit

Synopsis

A 30 year old male driver from Detroit and a female passenger were traveling W/B on I-94 near Woodward when their vehicle ran out of gas. 1/ pic.twitter.com/4oINlgvow8 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 17, 2023

MSP tells Detroit Now News that the driver called 911 to get a fast police response. Troopers later discovered the driver was under the influence and also had a suspended license.

The driver was immediately arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated. It was also determined the driver had fugitive warrants.