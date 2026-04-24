Detroit man convicted in 2024 Facebook Marketplace sale murder

A Detroit man has been found guilty of killing a Fenton Township man in a 2024 Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, a jury found 29-year-old Omar Brogdon guilty of second-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm.

On July 6, 2024, Genesee County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at the Fenton Township home of 38-year-old Orhan Hosic. When they arrived, they found Hosic suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs in his garage.

Investigators say they later learned Brogdon made arrangements through Facebook Marketplace to visit Hosic's home to buy Corvette car seats.

Brogdon was at Hosic's home for nearly three hours on the day of the murder, prosecutors said, and witnesses said a bright orange Camaro that matched the description of a car registered to Brogdon was seen in Hosic's driveway. Prosecutors say Brogdon also had Hosic's cellphone with him after the murder.

Police arrested Brogdon two weeks after the murder and executed a search warrant at his home, where they found a Camaro matching the vehicle described as last seen leaving home on the day of the murder, prosecutors said. Police also found a gun that matched the forensics of bullets used in the murder, as well as a pair of shoes that matched bloody footprints left in Hosic's garage.

"Today, justice was served for Mr. Hosic. Hopefully, this will allow his grieving family and friends to begin the long path toward closure in this sad and tragic incident," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement.

Brogdon will be sentenced on May 18. He faces life in prison without parole.