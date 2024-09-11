Detroit man facing multiple charges for setting former coworkers on fire

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with setting his former colleagues on fire earlier this week.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Roberto Romero with two counts of assault with intent to murder, placing offensive substance causing physical injury, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felonious assault.

Romero was arraigned on Wednesday and was remanded to jail.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. Prosecutors say Romero allegedly sprayed a flammable liquid on two women, ages 57 and 50, before setting them on fire.

He fled the scene but was arrested shortly after.

Police Chief James White said Romero, who worked with the victims, was recently fired or suspended. He said Romero was caught by a witness, who held him until police arrived.

White also said the attack is an example of a larger issue.

"We have a lot of people who appear to be emotionally unregulated. You have situations where problem-solving in conflict just don't exist anymore. People can't problem solve," he said.