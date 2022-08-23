Detroit man charged with murder in death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Detroit has been charged with murdering his girlfriend's son.

Officials say that on Aug. 17, the 2-year-old son, Xavier, was privately transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, and at about 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the hospital and arrested the defendant, 27-year-old Laurence James Powell.

Powell is accused of injuring Xavier at his residence located in the 15390 block of Linwood Avenue in Detroit.

Officials say Xavier died from his injuries on Friday, Aug. 19.

Powell was charged with first-degree child abuse on Aug. 20 and was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

In addition to this, if released on bond, the defendant was ordered to wear a GPS tether, home confinement, and to have no contact with Xavier's mother.

On Aug. 23, Powell was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse.