Detroit man charged with making bomb threats against Macomb County shelter

Joseph Buczek
A Detroit man is accused of making false bomb threats to the Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team's building in Mount Clemens. 

On June 7, Aramis Marquis Smith, 33, allegedly used a TextNow number to call the Macomb County nonprofit and reportedly said, "You need to leave, there may be a bomb in the building." A pair of bomb-sniffing K-9 teams searched the shelter's building and found no bomb. 

Following the search, Smith allegedly placed four more calls to the nonprofit's staff, reportedly saying, "You still are not safe." 

Officials say Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team staff recognized Smith's voice, and the TextNow number was traced back to Smith. He was later arrested while sitting across the street from the nonprofit's building. 

Following an investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Smith is charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of false report of threat of bomb/harmful device. He was arraigned and given a $5,000 bond. 

"The gravity of this offense and its impact on MCREST and the services it provides to the public are serious. We will fully prosecute this reckless and intentional behavior to hold this individual accountable for his actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Smith is back in court on June 23 for a probable cause conference, with a preliminary examination date to follow. 

