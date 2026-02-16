Detroit man charged with 2024 shooting that seriously injured a woman

A federal firearm charge is pending in the case of a 2024 shooting in Detroit during which a woman was struck with five gunshots.

The criminal complaint was filed Jan. 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Glenn Mays, supporting the charge resulting from the shooting of a felon in possession of a firearm.

A casing found as evidence at the shooting scene has been confirmed to have been manufactured outside the state of Michigan, and therefore, the circumstances potentially involved interstate commerce, the criminal complaint said.

Furthermore, authorities said, Mays is a convicted felon with a 2022 conviction in Wayne County on carrying a concealed weapon.

A special agent filed the complaint with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which reviewed a Detroit Police Department report of the Sept. 6, 2024, incident, along with multiple security video clips of the shooting and the whereabouts that night of the individuals who are believed to be involved.

The shooting itself happened about 3:09 a.m. in the area of Monte Vista Street and Intervale Street, according to authorities. Detroit police were sent to the area on a report of a shooting and found a woman lying face down in the street.

The victim was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital, where doctors told police she had been shot five times; once in the back, once in the right hip and three times in the lower abdomen.

The woman told police that she was in a white Chrysler 300 with two men who inquired about her fee for sexual services. She did get into the car, and after the activity, she said where she would like to be dropped off.

The criminal complaint said there was then a disagreement over her fee, and that after the woman got out of the car and began to walk away, she was shot several times.

Authorities were later able to locate security video in the area of Intervale and Monte Vista and corroborated that video with ShotSpotter audio gunshot detection service. Five gunshots were fired about 3:09 a.m. in that immediate area, the criminal complaint said.

Additional video evidence tracked the whereabouts of what authorities believe was the same car and individuals at a liquor store and elsewhere before the shooting.