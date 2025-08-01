Detroit man charged, accused of shooting wife multiple times outside her job

A Detroit man is charged after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times outside her job in Sterling Heights earlier this week.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Deshawn Flood, 37, was arraigned on Thursday for two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of firearms possession by a prohibited person and three counts of weapons felony firearm.

Prosecutors say on July 29, Flood allegedly waited for his wife at Michigan Rehab Services - Pomeroy Living Facility, where she worked, and approached her. Flood allegedly reached for a gun from his waistband, and his wife attempted to take cover in her coworker's vehicle. Flood stopped his wife from closing the car door and allegedly shot at her multiple times, prosecutors said in a news release.

Deshawn Flood Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say the woman and her coworker were able to get out of the car and ran to the building. Flood caught up to his wife and allegedly hit her in the head with his pistol.

Police were called to the scene and took Flood into custody. The woman was taken to a hospital for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. Her coworker was not injured in the incident.

Flood received a $1 million cash/surety bond. If released, he is ordered to wear a steel cuff GPS tether and have no contact with the victims. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

"We will prosecute this case vigorously and pursue full accountability through the justice system. Our office is committed to protecting victims and ensuring those who commit such violent acts face the full force of the law," said Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Note: The video above previously aired on July 29, 2025.