Women shot multiple times in Sterling Heights, suspect in custody

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
A shooting is under investigation in Sterling Heights, Michigan. 

A woman was shot multiple times during the incident near 15 Mile and Dequindre roads, Sterling Heights Police Department reported Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to an area hospital and she is expected to survive. 

The suspect, a man, has been taken into custody. 

This is a breaking news situation. CBS Detroit will report additional information as it becomes available.

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.

