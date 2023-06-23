Detroit man charged in arson of Speedway gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 57-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the arson of a Speedway gas station on East Jefferson.

Jessie Tom Day was arraigned Thursday on one count of possessing or manufacturing an explosive device with intent, and two counts of fourth-degree arson. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Day pulled into a gas station in the 710 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit with several explosive devices in his vehicle. It is alleged that he set the interior of his car on fire and then fled the scene.

It is alleged that Day returned to the gas station at about 7:20 p.m. and lit the outside of his vehicle on fire before fleeing again.

Day was arrested by Detroit police later that day.

"I cannot even begin to imagine how much loss of life and property that could have occurred. We are very fortunate that the explosive materials found at the gas station did not explode. Detroit firefighters might still have been fighting this fire," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for June 26.